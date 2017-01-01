Bands Enjoy Painting With Light

Does the otherwise stunning cover of Annie's upcoming album, Don't Stop, look a little familiar?

That's because it's the latest in a long line of recent band photos using similar light manipulation, a technique that looks pretty cool right now, but I imagine won't date particularly well, given how many other musicians are doing it. Case in point, this recent Maps and Atlases press photo:

Or this one, for a band called Let's Talk Tactics:

Or this one, for A Silent Film:

Or these dudes:

These scrappy fellas are cool with it:

And one of my favorite records of the year uses the technique:

The technique isn't exactly new, but it has improved over the years along with photo technology. Check out this '90s relic from Milwaukee's Little Blue Crunchy Things:

Those are some of my favorite examples; has anybody else seen any good light painting band photos I should add to the list?