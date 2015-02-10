Barenaked Ladies and Violent Femmes Will Share a BMO Harris Pavilion Show

Summerfest doesn't start until June 24 this year, but the grounds will host a big concert before then: Barenaked Ladies will play the BMO Harris Pavilion on Saturday, June 13 with openers Violent Femmes and Colin Hay, the band announced today. The veteran alternative pop band, which has carried on since splitting from founding member Steven Page in 2009, is performing as part of their Last Summer on Earth tour, a 30-date jaunt across American amphitheaters in advance of a planned new album for later this year.

Tickets are $29.50, $39.50 and $75.50 and go on sale Saturday, Feb. 21 at noon.