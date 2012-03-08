Bargain Alert: Summerfest Debuts 11-Day "Power Pass"

Summerfest this morning announced it has begun selling a "45th Anniversary 11-Day Power Pass" <a href=\"http://www.summerfest.com/\">through its website</a>. The $45 pass is good for one general admission (typically $16) for all 11 days of this summer\'s festivalit pays for itself after three visits, in other words. Here\'s hoping that the pass isn\'t a one-time 45th anniversary promotion; it\'s a really fantastic deal.<br /><br />Passes will be on sale through June 8. This year\'s Summerfest runs from June 27 to July 8 (with a break on Monday, July 2). <br /><br /><br />