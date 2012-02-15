Beach Boys to Headline The Marcus Amphitheater

Come off of a well-received appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, The Beach Boys have announced a global 50th Anniversary Tour, which will include a headlining performance at the Marcus Amphitheater on Sunday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. Brian Wilson and all other surviving original members of the group will take part in the tour; thankfully Adam Levine and Foster The People the people will not. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. No information on ticket prices is available.<br /><br /> In spookier concert news, shock-rocker Marilyn Manson will return to The Rave\'s Eagles Ballroom on Saturday, May 19 for a show with The Pretty Reckless. Tickets are $37 (or $47 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.