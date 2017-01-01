Beach House to Play Milwauke—The Same Day as Passion Pit

The Baltimore dream-pop duo Beach House titled its upcoming third album Teen Dream, though they might as well have named it Merriweather Post Pavilion 2010 for the universal accolades it's going to receive. Bolder and more direct than the hushed Beach House records that preceded it, it's a glorious album, weaving effervescent hooks from sun-warped analogue sounds and heavenly, trance-like rhythms. It's a breakout album from a band few would have pegged to make a breakout album.

In a bit of bittersweet news, the Pabst Theater announced this morning that it's bringing Beach House to Milwaukee, but the timing is a little cruel: They'll be playing Saturday, April 3, the same day as the recently announced Passion Pit show at Turner Hall Ballroom. What are the odds of them finishing their set early, leaving just enough time to dart over to Turner Hall to catch Passion Pit take the stage? Probably not good, but a man can dream.

Tickets to the Beach House show are $10 and go on sale this Friday at noon.