Ben Gibbard & Jay Farrar and Henry Rollins

The Turner Hall Ballroom today announced two of its shows for 2010: Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar on Saturday, Jan. 30, and Henry Rollins on Thursday, April 8.

Gibbard and Farrar are touring behind this fall's One Fast Move or I'm Gone, the first collaboration between the Death Cab For Cutie/Postal Service frontman and the Son Volt and Uncle Tupelo alum. Inspired by the pair's shared love of Jack Kerouac's 1962 novel Big Sur, the record features the two singing a set of tunes Farrar penned borrowing prose from the book.

Henry Rollins, meanwhile, cut his teeth on hardcore music, famously fronting Black Flag and then Rollins Band, but these days he has another outlet for his anger: spoken word. He tours behind long, entertaining rants about music, politics, culture and whatever else that's been occupying his mind lately.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, Dec. 4, at noon.