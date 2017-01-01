Best of Milwaukee, 2009

Just a quick, off-topic reminder: The Shepherd Express is hosting its Best of Milwaukee Awards party Monday evening from 6 to 10 p.m. at the InterContinental Hotel, and it's open to the public with just a $5 donation to the Hunger Task Force. It's always a fun evening, and a great chance to network with interesting local artists, musicians, personalities and business owners. As an added bonus, the catering is ridiculous this year.

Try to make it out, if you can (you can find more information here). The winners will announced in next week's edition of the Shepherd.