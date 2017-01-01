A Big Weekend for Milwaukee Music

This is traditionally the slowest time for live music, as touring bands take a sabbatical for the holidays that lasts until mid-January, when college students start returning to campuses. The upside of that downtime, though, is it allows local bands the spotlight. This weekend in particular is a busy one for Milwaukee music, with three especially significant shows:

* A reinvigorated Decibully plays a long overdue CD release show behind their new album, World Travels Fast, at the Bay View Brew Haus tonight with Invade Rome and Fable and the World Flat. World Travels Fast is the band's finest album yet, so it'll be exciting to watch in coming weeks what kind of response it invites in the blogosphere.

* ­The Lab Partners, a collaboration between Rusty Ps rapper Phantom Channel and local producer The LMNtlyst, plays its first live show Saturday at Mad Planet, a CD release party. The performance promises to be unlike anything the local rap scene has ever attempted, with the two constructing their beats from instruments and loops live. Though Phantom Channel and The LMNtlyst will continue recording together regardless, they say the response Saturday night will determine whether they continue performing live, considering the hassle of lugging around and setting up so much equipment and gear.

* Also on Saturday, the Seattle act The Dutchess and the Duke return to Milwaukee for a show at Club Garibaldi, but they're likely to be upstaged by their local openers. The veteran Milwaukee garage-pop ensemble Jaill will be playing their first local show not only with the superfluous "l" affixed to their name, but also as an official Sub Pop band. This month the label confirmed that it inked a two-album deal with the group, so expect much of Saturday's crowd to come show support for the local guys done goodand more than a few there to play catch up. Jaill was never one of Milwaukee's most prominent bands, so their break has created a flurry of sudden interest and curiosity.

­