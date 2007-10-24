The Blood Brothers Break Up

The Blood Brothers have broken up, or at least they probably have. In the tradition of great groups like Fugazi and Unwound, who dissolved after releasing their masterworks (The Argument and Leaves Turn Inside You, respectively), the group is on one of those ominous hiatuses they'll probably never return from.

This sucks. I was never one for most screamo bands, but the Blood Brothers possessed a rare, theatrical intensity, and their magnificent swan song, Young Machetes, which tempered their hardcore onslaught with whiffs of The Clash and cabaret music, was perhaps the most effective anti-war album released since the Iraq invasionmostly because its songs were so horrific and panicked they placed the listener right on the desert frontlines. You'll be missed, Blood Brothers.