The BMO Harris Pavilion Will Host Concerts Outside of Summerfest

<p> Summerfest\'s snazzy new BMO Harris Paviliona covered, amphitheater-esque stage on the lake, which is set to feature large video screens and an elevated lakeside bar with a viewing areawill also host performances outside of Summerfest. This morning Summerfest announced three summer shows the stage will host after the festival ends:<br /></p> <p><strong>Counting Crows</strong> with openers We Are Augustines, Field Report and Kasey Anderson and the Honkies will perform on Wednesday, July 25. (Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 24.)<br /><br /><strong>Boston</strong> with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will play on Friday, Aug. 3. (Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 2.)<br /><br />And <strong>My Morning Jacket</strong> and Band of Horses share a bill on Saturday, Aug. 11. (Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 24.)<br /><br /><br /></p>