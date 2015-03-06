Bob Dylan is Bringing His Band Back to the Riverside Theater

× Expand Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

Still a road warrior at age 73, Bob Dylan is headed back to Milwaukee this spring. The folk and rock legend will bring his bluesy band back to the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 13, the venue announced today. It'll be his first Milwaukee appearance since his show at the Bradley Center in 2012, and his first show at the Riverside since his 2008 date there. He has some new material he may or may not play, too: In February he released his 36th studio album, Shadows in the Night , a collection of standards popularized by Frank Sinatra, which continues Dylan's career-long fascination with the American songbook.

Tickets are $59.75 and $89.75 and go on sale Friday, March 13 at noon.