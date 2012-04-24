Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>Copper Blue</em> in its entirety. <br /><br />The festival released the stage\'s headliner lineup this morning:<br /><br />June 27 10 pm The Dirty Heads<br />June 28 10 pm TBD<br />June 29 8 pm The Walkmen<br /> 10 pm MUTEMATH<br />June 30 10 pm Thievery Corporation<br />July 1 10 pm Civil Twilight<br />July 3 10 pm Bob Mould performing "Copper Blue"<br />July 4 10 pm The Joy Formidable<br />July 5 10 pm Young the Giant<br />July 6 10 pm AWOLNATION<br />July 7 10 pm Chevelle<br />July 8 10 pm TBD