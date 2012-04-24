Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage

Heres the stages full lineup

by

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>Copper Blue</em> in its entirety. <br /><br />The festival released the stage\'s headliner lineup this morning:<br /><br />June 27&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;The Dirty Heads<br />June 28&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;TBD<br />June 29&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;8 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; The Walkmen<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;MUTEMATH<br />June 30&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;Thievery Corporation<br />July 1&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;Civil Twilight<br />July 3&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;Bob Mould performing &quot;Copper Blue&quot;<br />July 4&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;The Joy Formidable<br />July 5&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;Young the Giant<br />July 6&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;AWOLNATION<br />July 7&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;Chevelle<br />July 8&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;TBD