Bon Iver, Trapper Schoepp, Naima Adedapo Win WAMI Awards

Bon Iver was the big winner at last night\'s 32nd Annual WAMI Awards, taking home top honors in two top categories, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. The awards were held last night Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton, but as usual, Milwaukee had a strong presence. The city dominated the genre categories, with awards going to Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo, rockers The Delta Routine, jazz players The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken, the Latin ensemble De La Buena, rapper Prophetic and polka favorites The Squeezettes. <br /><br />The complete list of 2012 WAMI winners is below:<br /> <blockquote> Artist of the Year: Bon Iver<br />Album of the Year: Bon Iver “Bon Iver”<br />Song of the Year: Trapper Schoepp and the Shades “I-94”<br />Female Vocalist of the Year: Naima Adedapo<br />Male Vocalist of the Year: Mike Wendland<br />New Artist of the Year: Great Lake Drifters<br />Rising Star of the Year: Nora Collins<br />Alternative Artist of the Year: The Delta Routine<br />Roots/Americana Artist of the Year: Copper Box<br />Blues Artist of the Year: Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo<br />Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year: The Burrie Family<br />Country Artist of the Year: Bella Cain<br />Cover Band of the Year: Rabid Aardvarks<br />Rock Artist of the Year: Annex<br />Hard Rock/Metal Band of the Year: Beyond Fate<br />Jazz Artist of the Year: The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken<br />Polka Artist of the Year: The Squeezettes<br />Pop Artist of the Year: The Lucas Cates Band<br />Hip Hop /Rap Artist of the Year: Prophetic<br />R&B/Soul Artist of the Year: Tweed Funk<br />Reggae/World/Ska Artist of the Year: De La Buena<br />Club DJ/Artist of the Year: DJ Bizzon<br />Swing/Big Band of the Year: The Jimmys<br />Tribute Band of the Year: Separate Ways<br />Bass Player of the Year: Eric Hervey<br />Drummer of the Year: Rob Harvey<br />Guitarist of the Year: Ryan Elliott<br />Keyboard Player of the Year: Paul Kneevers<br />Reeds/Brass Player of the Year: Woody Mankowski<br />Specialty Instrumentalist of the Year: Raven<br />Strings Player of the Year: Peter Thomas<br />Producer of the Year: Justin Vernon<br />Recording Studio of the Year: Rock Garden<br />Music Venue of the Year: Cactus Club<br />Radio Station of the Year: 91.7 WMSE<br />Print/Electronic Media of the Year: OnMilwaukee.com<br />President\'s Award: Steve Tomczyk<br />President\'s Award: Lance Shellman<br /> <br />People\'s Choice Award:<br /> (Northeast) Artist: Half Empty<br /> Radio station: 105.7 WAPL<br /> Print/electronic media: The Scene<br /> (Northwest) Artist: Meantooth Grin<br /> Radio station: 97.1 WCOW<br /> Print/electronic media: Wausau City Pages<br /> (Southeast) Artist: Dirt Road Law<br /> Radio station: 88.9 WYMS<br /> Print/electronic media: Shepherd Express<br /> (Southwest) Artist: Pat Watters Band<br /> Radio station: 105.5 WMMM<br /> Print/electronic media: Isthmus<br /><br /> </blockquote> During the ceremony, The Gufs, Ben Sidran and Leland Bruce Sklar were inducted into the WAMI Hall of Fame.