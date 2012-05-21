The Bradley Center is now the BMO Harris Bradley Center

The Bradley Center, the 24-year-old arena that the entire city <a href=\"/article-18672-disposable-arenas.html\">can\'t wait to tear down</a> and <a href=\"/article-18704-a-response-tailored-for-the-times.html\">replace with newer one</a> that\'s maybe a little bit better but mostly just newer, will now be called the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Representatives of the Bradley Center and BMO Harris Bank announced a six-year naming rights deal this morning at the arena, <a href=\"http://fox6now.com/2012/05/21/big-announcement-regarding-bradley-centers-future-expected-monday/\">multiple media outlets are reporting</a>. The deal is expected to help keep the arena financially viable for the next five years, presumably until a replacement venue can be built.