Bruce Springsteen to Play Full "Born to Run" Album at Bradley Center

Bruce Springsteen isn't usually much for playing complete albums in concert, but at his Chicago concert last month near the halfway mark of his 2009 tour, he mixed things up by by slipping the entire Born to Run record into his set. The response was enough to convince Springsteen to do it again, so as part of the E Street Band's previously announced concert Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Bradley Center, Springsteen will again recreate the album that many fans consider his best.

If there was any doubt as to whether Springsteen would play "Thunder Road" next month, it can now be put to rest.