Canopies and Greatest Lakes Will Headline Burnhearts' 2015 Mitten Fest

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brandy Old Fashioneds, an arts and crafts fair and live music. This morning event sponsor Milwaukee Record revealed the lineup: Canopies, Greatest Lakes, Towers and Sin Bad, along with DJ Chris Schulist, who'll supply the music between sets.

The event is free, but once again organizers are encouraging donations of food, clothing or cash to the Hunger Task Force.