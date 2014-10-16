Canopies Ready Debut LP; Release First Single, "The Plunderers and The Pillagers"

Sometimes it feels like Canopies are messing with us. In 2011 the Milwaukee group emerged with a shockingly addictive EP of synth-heavy psychedelic pop, then they all but disappeared for the better part of two years. They reappeared this February with an audacious new track, "Miss You Now," that seemed to promise a comeback, only to fall off the grid once again for another half year. But now it seems that they're back for real, and they've even got something to show for all that time away: a new album. The group will release their debut full length Maximize Your Faith on Dec. 9 via Forged Artifacts Records, but you can hear the record's first single now.

"The Plunderers and The Pillagers" aims for the dancefloor with band's thickest, funkiest groove yet. Stream it below, and catch the band when they DJ Blackbird on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the bar's "From the Stage to the Booth" series.