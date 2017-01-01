Is a Cap'n Jazz Reunion Tour in the Works?

×

It looks like Davey von Bohlen might be getting the old band back together. No, not The Promise Ringat least not that I know ofbut rather Cap'n Jazz. For the past week, the Internet has been a flutter with rumors the Cap'n Jazz, the seminal emo group that launched a thousand Tim and Mike Kinsella projects, may be gearing up for a 2010 reunion tour. The excitment stems from a plausible (but poorly sourced) report that ran on IndieRockReviews.com

It might sound too good to be true, but according to a close source, the band Tim Kinsella, Mike Kinsella, Sam Zurick, Victor Villarreal and Davey von Bohlen has been rehearsing old material in hopes of putting together a 10-date tour for summer 2010. While nothing is confirmed, the source says the five performers were asked to learn their individual parts for five songs.

The rumors also suggest that another Kinsella band, Owls, may also be reuniting, though possibly under a different name. On Sunday, one blogger described asking Mike Kinsella about the Cap'n Jazz reunion, and not recieving an answer either way.



In the meantime, here's an old favorite from the vault: