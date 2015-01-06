The Cavewives Dole Out Irony-Free Blues Epics on "Be The Dog"

There’s no shortage of Milwaukee bands right now piling their songs high with twisty, nutty arrangements and wild tempo shifts, though many of these bands are working with, if not quite a tongue in cheek, then at the very least a firm smirk. The Cavewives, then, set themselves apart through sheer earnestness. Unlike The Fatty Acids’ hyperactive popsicle stick and Lite-Brite fantasias or Mortgage Freeman’s batty prog rock, the grandiose, bluesy epics on The Cavewives’ debut album Be The Dog are never anything less than 100% sincere.

That straight face serves their songs well. Especially in blues-grounded music, irony is usually a kiss of death, so The Cavewives take their cues from acts that predate Gen X detachment: Floyd; Zeppelin; Rush; Their Satanic Majesties -era Stones and, on the stand-out closer “All Is One, x93 the proto-punk of Television’s Marquee Moon . It’s dense stuff, always kicking, always fighting, always making a statement. This is music that stakes a claim, unafraid to stand for something.

The Cavewives’ Be The Dog is streaming below, via Bandcamp. The band will play Club Garibaldi on Tuesday, Feb. 24 with Oketo.