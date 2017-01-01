Choir of Young Believers' Stunning Radio Session

From beginning to end, Makrigiannis' vocals were in perfect harmony with the music. It wasn't hard to compare him to Jim James of My Morning Jacket or Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes. The 10 people in the control room all fell silent with jaws dropping, and the owner of the Cutting Room and I sat there lost in the songs, trying to hold back tears from the utter beauty of what we were hearing. The smaller studio turned out to be a blessing: It picked up every bit of noise they made, from the haunting sound of Makrigiannis backing away and singing a few feet from the mic to even the slightest whisper in the words and music.



Afterward, emails came flooding in from listeners all over the world, as well as from our staff back in Seattle. We all recognized that this moment was special, and exactly why we go on the road and capture live music in the first place. In my 10 years of witnessing probably thousands of in-studio performances, this ranks up with the very best of them.