Chris Brown May Still Have Anger Issues

Not even a generous helping of Lil Wayne can save the racket-laden new Chris Brown single, "I Can Transform Ya." Coming off the whole "furiously beating one of the world's biggest pop starlets" thing, you would think that Brown would opt for a song... I don't know, maybe a little bit less angry. It's nice to see that he still hasn't lost his penchant for cross-promotion, though. The song sounds like a foreboding trailer for another Transformers sequel. I preferred him when he was literally singing about bubblegum.

Karmically, though, Brown's atrocity is offset by this soulful new Roots single, the title track to the rap institution's upcoming How I Got Over. All bands, rap or otherwise, should be so lucky to age this gracefully: