Circle-A Cafe Re-Opens Halloween Weekend

Beginning Halloween weekend, Riverwest's most underused bar, Circle-A Cafe, will re-open on a regular basisor at least a regular basis by Circle-A's standards. A low-key venue for DJs and punk bands, Circle-A has been dark most nights since 2007, opening only the last weekend of the month for a four-night blow outs before locking its doors again for another four weeks. Beginning next weekend, though, the bar will be open every weekend, owner Warwick Seay ("Warlock") says.

After a soft opening Friday, Oct. 30, the venue will throw a re-opening party Halloween night, with a rare performance from Milwaukee's veteran neo-psychedelia group Plasticland promising to draw a big crowd at 8 p.m. Circle-A's tradition of booking bands early then closing the night with DJs continues: Plasticland will be followed by Mildew: The DJs at 10 p.m. The night will also celebrate the venue's 8th anniversary.