Concert Announcements: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its latest album, <em>I\'m With You</em>. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9 at noon. Ticket price information is not yet available. <br /><br />Meanwhile, the Riverside Theater announced that \'60s psych-pop fetishists <strong>Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros</strong> will headline the venue on Saturday, May 26. The 10-piece band will be touring behind a still-untitled new album planned for release later that month, which lead singer Alex Ebert wrote and recorded entirely alone. General admission tickets to the show are $25 and go on sale Friday, March 9 at noon.</p> <p><strong>UPDATE</strong>: And today brought two more noteworthy concert announcements. <strong>Primus</strong> will play the Rave on Sunday, May 27 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $32, or $42 for VIP access, and they go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.<br /><br />And the <strong>Dave Matthews Band</strong> will return to Alpine Valley for two nights this summer, on July 6 and 7, for concerts they\'ll share with opener Brandi Carlile. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are $40 for the lawn or $75 for reserved seats.<br /></p>