Cory Chisel's Big Weekend

It's a landmark weekend for Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel, who tonight appears on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"probably without The Roots as his backing band, sadlybefore a Carnegie Hall concert tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the current Rolling Stone profiles him as part of a roundup of artists they deem "Country Rock's New Crop."

It's all part of the impressive push behind Chisel's latest album, Death Won't Send a Letter, which he recorded with members of The Raconteurs (every member, to be more specific, except for the one that also plays with the White Stripes). Our interview with Chisel is here; below is the video for the Brendan Benson co-penned "Born Again."