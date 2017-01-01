Crappy Dracula Spare the Ears, Assault the Eyes

Almost, the first record from Milwaukee’s transgressive trio Crappy Dracula, isn’t nearly the endurance test the band wants it to be. “This record is over-the-top intentionally stupid, silly AND obnoxious power garage punkish rock!” the band promises in their press release. “It contains a song about partying in a hospital waste dump, another stressing the dated importance of good manners, and a real jammer about a disgruntled textbook factory worker.” It does indeed contain those songsas well as another called “Song Against Architects,” probably the first song ever written about hoping a Frank Lloyd building falls downbut despite all the lo-fi scuzz, they’re short, fun and tuneful, with little of the performance-art disdain for the audience the band shows live.

Apparently the band reserved that disdain for the album cover, a fantastic last-minute entry into the worst cover art of the year contest, an assault on the eyes that needs to be seen at LP size to be appreciated:

The cover sleeve, for good measure, credits the record as Nine Stories by J.D. Salinger.

The album out now on LP and digital download; the band plays an LP release show at the Stonefly Brewery on Feb. 5.