Crosby, Stills & Nash Will Roll Back Through Milwaukee

Though Neil Young may be done with the group, at least for the time being, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash keep on rolling. Today the harmonizing folk-rock trio announced an extensive run of tour dates, which will include a return to the Riverside Theater on Sunday, May 3. According to a press announcement, Crosby, Stills & Nash will perform the expected staples from the catalogue, as well as new songs from each band member.

Tickets are priced between $49.40 and $95, and $1 from each ticket will be donated to the non-profit environmental advocacy group the Guacamole Fund. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 16 at noon.