Curren$y to Play the Turner Hall Ballroom

Curren$y, the New Orleans rapper who survived false starts on Master P\'s No Limit Records and Lil Wayne\'s Young Money Entertainment before building his own audience as an independent artist, will take his Jet Life Tour to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Tuesday, May 22, the venue announced this afternoon. The prolific, weed-obsessed rapper will be joined by openers Smoke DZA, Fiend 4 Da Money, Corner Boy P, Trademark and Young Roddy. <br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/curren$y2012\">Tickets</a> are $20 and go on sale Friday, March 9 at noon.