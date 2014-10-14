Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new material together, attracting the attention of Rolling Stone and MTV.com in the process. And the music keeps coming: This week they released a party-minded mixtape, Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol. 1 , that highlights not only the two rappers and their label, but also a good sampling of Milwaukee's rap scene. It's by no means a comprehensive overview of the city's scene, but with contributions from Umbrella Music Group artists Proph and Haz Solo, burgeoning avant rapper Webster X, Milwaukee club king Ray Nitti and L&R soulman Colin Plant, it's a fine starting point. The tape also includes a remix of Dana Coppa's Action Bronson/Riff Raff feature "Hot Shots."

You can stream and download Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol. 1 below.