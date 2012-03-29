Dana Coppafeel Takes on Contemporary Rap

The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\'s the type of heavy-handed send-up of contemporary rap culture you might expect from a rapper of a certain age who is best associated with golden-era throwbacks (his nostalgic single “88,” or last year\'s Native Tongues-worshipping <em>A Tribe Called Bastard</em> mixtape with his group KingHellBastard), and the kind of satire that wears thin over even the shortest exposures, let alone over the course of a full album (see Prince Paul\'s <em>The Politics of Business</em>, a take-down of commercial rap that was both intentionally and unintentionally worse than the music it was parodying). <em>Lil Yung</em>\'s cover art is a bit misleading, though. While he can\'t resist taking a few easy digs, Coppafeel is more interested in ripping these industry tracks than mocking them. Long one of the city\'s wiliest, most ebullient emcees, he goes on a real tear here, feeding on the energy and excitement of air-horn sirens and chopped-and-screwed beats. These aren\'t the kind of instrumentals Coppafeel usually prefers, but he doesn\'t let that stop him from absolutely owning them.<br /><br /> The <em>Lil Yung</em> mixtape is posted for <a href=\"http://www.mediafire.com/?b4iq96y15ww4tbz\">free download here</a>. A video for the track “Ima Bake Daily” is embedded below.<br /><br /> <object height=\"315\" width=\"560\"><param name=\"movie\" value=\"http://www.youtube.com/v/6E4kTt9DhnU?version=3&hl=en_US\" /><param name=\"allowFullScreen\" value=\"true\" /><param name=\"allowscriptaccess\" value=\"always\" /><embed height=\"315\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/v/6E4kTt9DhnU?version=3&hl=en_US\" type=\"application/x-shockwave-flash\" allowscriptaccess=\"always\" allowfullscreen=\"true\" /></object>