"David Bowie Is" Documentary Returns for Encore Screening

Plenty of rock stars have inspired tour documentaries, but David Bowie Is is a special breed of a film, a documentary not about an artist or a tour but specifically about a tour of a museum exhibition about the artist. If that sounds esoteric, it is, but London's David Bowie Is exhibition gave filmmaker (and avowed Bowie buff) Vivien Goldman plenty to work with, collecting mementos from the iconic singer's childhood upbringing and his decades in the spotlight. The film screened in theaters around the country in September, including at Milwaukee's Downer Theatre, but demand was strong enough for an encore showing. It'll return for one last local screening on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at the Oriental Theatre at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available through the theater's website.