Decibully Cements Release Show Plans for World Travels Fast

After a long period of purgatory, World Travels Fast, the ambrosial new record from the Milwaukee ensemble Decibully, will finally see release this December. The band will self-release the album for free downloadwith optional tip jar, a la Radioheadon Dec. 2, the same day they'll throw a listening party at the Cactus Club. Later that month they'll play a more official release show Friday, Dec. 18 at the Bay View Brew Haus, where CD and vinyl copies of the record will be on sale. The release will also inaugurate a new, vinyl-only record label by Decibully members Andy Menchal and Nick Sanborn called Listening Party.

Expect to hear more from the band as they enter full-on PR mode after the long downtime. In the meantime, here's the video for World Travels Fast's "Somewhere in the World."