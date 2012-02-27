Destroyer To Play the Turner Hall Ballroom in June

<p>Destroyer will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, June 13, the venue announced this afternoon. Over the last 15 years, Destroyer\'s Dan Bejar (the band\'s visionary and sole constant) has continually reinvented himself in an effort to pay homage to seemingly every style of popular rock from the \'70s and the \'80s. His ninth and latest album, last year\'s <em>Kaputt</em>, was his best reviewed yet and audacious even by his standards, paying homage to the jazzy soft-rock of the early \'80s. The muted sound proved a fantastic vehicle for Bejar\'s typically wordy prosehe sings in dry-witted ruminations on art and pop culture. <br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/destroyer2012\">Tickets</a> for the show are $15 and go on sale Friday, March 2 at noon. Sandro Perri opens.<br /></p> <p><br /> </p>