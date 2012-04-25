Devotchka, The Hives, Motion City Sountrack Top Summerfest's Rock Stage

If there were any doubts that Summerfest has abandoned its short-sighted, <a href=\"/blog-3545-how-baby-boomers-conquered-summerfest.html\">boomers-first strategy</a> of the mid-\'00s, the recent tide of 2012 headliner announcements should have thoroughly quelled them. The lineup so far has been decidedly geared toward the under-40 crowd, and even the just-announced lineup for Summerfest\'s Rock Stage is a bit more youthful than usual.<br /><br />Here\'s the stage lineup:<br /><br />June 27 10 pm We Came as Romans<br />June 28 10 pm Gary Clark Jr.<br />June 29 10 pm The Hives<br />June 30 6:30 pm Abagail Grey<br /> 8 pm Capitals<br /> 10 pm Red Hot Chili Pipers<br />July 1 10 pm All That Remains<br />July 3 10 pm Devotchka<br />July 4 10 pm Fountains of Wayne<br />July 5 10 pm Motion City Soundtrack<br />July 6 8 pm Art of Dying<br /> 10 pm Adelita\'s Way<br />July 7 10 pm Hollywood Undead<br />July 8 10 pm Halestorm<br /><br />