Devotchka, The Hives, Motion City Sountrack Top Summerfest's Rock Stage

by

If there were any doubts that Summerfest has abandoned its short-sighted, <a href=\"/blog-3545-how-baby-boomers-conquered-summerfest.html\">boomers-first strategy</a> of the mid-\'00s, the recent tide of 2012 headliner announcements should have thoroughly quelled them. The lineup so far has been decidedly geared toward the under-40 crowd, and even the just-announced lineup for Summerfest\'s Rock Stage is a bit more youthful than usual.<br /><br />Here\'s the stage lineup:<br /><br />June 27&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; We Came as Romans<br />June 28&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Gary Clark Jr.<br />June 29&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Hives<br />June 30&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 6:30 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Abagail Grey<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 8 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Capitals<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Red Hot Chili Pipers<br />July 1&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; All That Remains<br />July 3&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Devotchka<br />July 4&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Fountains of Wayne<br />July 5&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Motion City Soundtrack<br />July 6&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 8 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Art of Dying<br />&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Adelita\'s Way<br />July 7&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Hollywood Undead<br />July 8&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; 10 pm&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Halestorm<br /><br />