Die Kreuzen Reunites For an American Liver Foundation Benefit

<p> Milwaukee\'s most influential punk band is reuniting. Die Kreuzen will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, May 26 as part of a bill featuring a dozen other bands and performers from the city\'s past, the venue confirmed today. The show is a benefit for the American Liver Foundation and will also feature performances from Tense Experts, Sacred Order, 3XCleavers, Rock-A-Dials, Blackholes, Dominoes, 3 on Fire, Lubricants, Xposed 4Heads, St. Bernard, Dummy Club and Liv Mueller. <br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/lestweforget2012\">Tickets</a> are $20 and go on sale Friday, March 2 at noon. </p> <p> </p>