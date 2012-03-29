DJ Heathen Brings the City Together on

It\'s easy to see why the Milwaukee event promoter DJ Heathen became a mixtape DJ. His voice is a bullhornenthusiastic, full-lunged and incessantand on his latest project, <em>#Watch MKE</em>, he proves himself Milwaukee\'s answer to DJ Khaled, a one-man hype machine with a gift for curating inspired, occasionally improbable collaborations. The mixtape shakes dozens of Milwaukee rappers, producers and singers from their usual camps and circles and groups them in unexpected pairings. The 40-Mil-produced \"Monsters,\" for instance, teams current scene leaders Prophetic and Pizzle with \'90s warhorse Baby Drew. Meanwhile, Drew\'s usual partner Coo Coo Cal lands on (and absolutely slays) \"Cash Another Check,\" a hyper-clubby Reason-produced cut with Ray Rizzy and Talent Couture. Some of these artists have collaborated before; many haven\'tbut judging from how well all this talent pairs, you\'d never be able to tell. As the call-ins from Doc B and a host of other local rap scene luminaries at the end of the tape make clear, this is one of the year\'s most monumental Milwaukee rap releases. <br /><br />The mixtape is posted for free download at <a href=\"http://www.watchmke.com/\">watchmke.com</a>, and is embedded for streaming below.<br /><br /> <div align=\"center\"><embed height=\"221\" width=\"507\" src=\"http://www.datpiff.com/embed/mixtape/m9ae3bca/\" quality=\"high\" wmode=\"transparent\" pluginspage=\"http://www.adobe.com/shockwave/download/download.cgi?P1_Prod_Version=ShockwaveFlash\" type=\"application/x-shockwave-flash\" allowscriptaccess=\"always\" allowscripting=\"on\" /><br /><a href=\"http://www.datpiff.com/DJ-Heathen-watchmke-The-Album-mixtape.275595.html\" target=\"_blank\">Download Mixtape<br /><br /></a></div>