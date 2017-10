Download Gerald Walker's Latest Mixtape, "Believers Never Die"

It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL Magazine</em>\'s Freshmen 15, as some bloggers were speculating, but after a fruitful 2011, he\'s now Milwaukee\'s most blogged-about rapper by some distance, the rare MKE hip-hop act with a bigger following outside of the city than in it.<br /><br />This week Walker delivered his latest mixtape, <em>Believers Never Die</em>, which features some choice productions from his go-to producer Cardio, and plenty of reflections on Walker\'s work ethic and his bond with Milwaukee, all delivered in his malleable, Drake-like sing-song. You can <a href=\"http://www.datpiff.com/Gerald-Walker-Believers-Never-Die-mixtape.338177.html\">download or stream it from Dattpiff.com</a>. <br /><br />Walker has also released a video for one of its tracks, "Um, Excuse Me," which captures him looking somewhat overwhelmed by Los Angeles and its subway system as he makes his way to a radio interview. Stream it below.<br /><br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/6nYLH7dWVSY\"></iframe>