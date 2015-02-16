Download January's Local Coverage Concert

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s insular island of a music scene never get to experience. Hence the simple premise for Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage concert, which tasked eight Milwaukee acts with covering each other. From Ugly Brothers running Temple’s concise punk songs through a kaleidoscope to Martime’s Davey von Bohlen risking an aneurysm to do justice to Whips’ hollowing screeds and Whips rendering The Fatty Acids’ colorful circus pop into stern, cautionary rockers, it’ll go down as one of the most clever, memorable Milwaukee concerts of the year.

For those who missed it, or who just want to re-live it, the concert was beautifully captured by Mystery Room Mastering’s Justin Perkins and Ian Olvera and released last week as a pay-what-you-like download through Milwaukee Record. That means you can download it for free, but consider chipping in a few bucks more than you normally might: Like the concert itself, every cent the live recording pulls in goes directly to the very deserving (and as of last night Sleater-Kinney-approved) local non-profit Girls Rock Milwaukee.

Stream or download it below, via Milwaukee Record's Bandcamp page.