Download the Kid, You'll Move Mountains Album for Free

The Chicago area (and one-time Milwaukee-ish) indie-pop band Kid, You'll Move Mountains are promoting their upcoming show at the Metro in Chicago on Jan. 2 with the not-so-modest URL http://www.greatestshowever.com and a ton of freebies: The show itself is free for those who arrive before 9, and every act on the bill (which includes Picture Book, Venna and Crayolala) is offering a free download of their latest albums through the site.

That means you can score a free copy of Kid, You'll Move Mountains' 2009 album, Loomings, a rousing indie-rock record in the "guitars and emotions" spirit of turn-of-the-century Polyvinyl releases. It's definitely worth the download.