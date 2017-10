Ryan Schleicher and Ryan Matteson from Muzzle of Bees and WMSE were kind enough to invite me and Steven Hyden from the A.V. Club Milwaukee to sit in on their latest joint podcast. If you've got 55-minutes to spare, it's worth checking out: We share some of favorite music from the year and from the decadeincluding selections from Sun Kil Moon, Guided by Voices and Wye Oakand have some rousing conversation about overlooked albums and the unexpected ways music has evolved over the past 10 years.