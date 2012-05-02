Download Prophetic's "Wool Over My Eyes" Mixtape

The spirit of \'93 looms large over <em>Wool Over My Eyes</em>, the latest mixtape from Milwaukee self-starter Prophetic, from the old-school callbacks of the opener "Sucker MC\'s" to the cold jazziness of the Dylan Thomas-produced tracks "Newer Bitch" and "On Ten." At a lean 10 songs, it\'s Prophetic\'s tightest mixtape yet, though the rapper displays plenty of range in that time, zoning out on the druggy, Klassik-produced "In My 96," nodding to the clubs on the strobe-synthed "Do Our Thing," and teaming with rising local R&B singer Aliesa Nicole on the title track.<br /><br />The mixtape is posted for free streaming and download at <a href=\"http://prophpeezy.com/\">prophpeezy.com</a>. You can watch the video for "Newer Bitch," with verses from Proph\'s Royal Fam brothers Ka$h and Yo-Dot, below.<br /><br /> <iframe height=\"315\" frameborder=\"0\" width=\"560\" src=\"http://www.youtube.com/embed/tQqY9zsRoYM\"></iframe><br />