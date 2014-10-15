Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert

×

Eight local bands and rappers selected by the Milwaukee Record will cover each other during a one-off bill at Club Garibaldi on Friday, Jan. 16, for the publication's inaugural "Local Coverage" concert. Here's the lineup according to the site, which conceived the event as a way to bridge genre, generational and neighborhood divides in the city and finalized the bill with a draft at the Riverwest Public House Monday night:



1. Temple will cover Maritime

2. The Fatty Acids will cover WC Tank

3. Maritime will cover Whips

4. Whips will cover The Fatty Acids

5. Bright Kind will cover Ugly Brothers

6. The Olives will cover Bright Kind

7. WC Tank (with Riley Lake) will cover The Olives

8. Ugly Brothers will cover Temple

