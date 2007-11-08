Electrelane Goes Gentle into That Night

"Hiatus" is a well-known code for "pretty much broken up," and Electrelane, sadly, are on hiatus. It'd be hypocritical for any rock writer to cry too loudly about the disbanding, since Elecrelane never received much love from the press, which almost surely contributed to their end.

Some bands win over critics, some bands divide themeither approach is rewarded with publicitybut Electrelane never did either. Their albums were greeted with praise so faint it went unnoticed. Maybe they wanted it that way. They were never the flashiest bandthey were an all-girl group that didn't play up their gender for easy press, and an experimental indie band that didn't called attention to their experiments. Even when they built songs around odd instruments or keyboard textures, the resulting music was never showy.

Consensus has it that their final album, this year's No Shouts, No Calls, was their best yet, but it's such a humble disc that it almost surely won't crack any "Best Of" lists next month. Electrelane will be mourned the same way they existed: quietly.

It's Official: There was an inkling of doubt about whether the rumored Blood Brothers break up was a sure thing or not, but half an hour ago their publicist sent out a band statement and made it official: "After 10 years of making music as The Blood Brothers, we have made the collective decision that our time together has come to an end. We feel extremely fortunate to have spent such a deeply memorable and amazing part of our lives with each other."