In The End, Linkin Park Will Headline The Marcus Amphitheater Next Year

Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig announced its latest headliner: Linkin Park, who will share the stage with opener A Day to Remember on Tuesday, June 30. Linkin Park have wrestled with their rap-rock legacy on recent albums, scaling back the hard beats and Mike Shinoda rhymes that were once their signature in favor of synthesizers and Radiohead-style atmospherics, but on their latest record, The Hunting Party , they indulge their aggro side. The record has been met with open arms by fans who felt their previous three albums with Rick Rubin simply weren't heavy enough.

Tickets for Linkin Park’s June 30 show go on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at noon. There will be a "Stay Connected" pre-sale for the show for fans who follow Summerfest on Facebook or Twitter and via the festival's email alerts beginning Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. and running to 10 p.m.