Father John Misty Will Make Time For a Milwaukee Show

× Expand Photo credit: Emma Elizabeth Tillman

In addition to his time drumming for Fleet Foxes, J. Tillman already had seven albums released under his own name when he decided to reinvent himself as Father John Misty for his 2012 album for Sub Pop, Fear Fun , which marked a wild departure from the comparatively traditional folk of his previous releases. Liberated by his new, joyfully ridiculous shamanic alter ego—and most likely by all the mushrooms he’d been wolfing down at the time—he recorded his druggiest, most exploratory album to date, a sprawling, symphonic psych-pop magnum opus. His latest sprawling concept album under his new alias, I Love You, Honeybear , has been greeted by even stronger reviews.

Today Father John Misty announced another four tour dates to his largely sold-out spring tour, including a return stop to Milwaukee to play the Pabst Theater on Sunday, May 31.

General admission tickets are $22 and go on sale Friday, March 6 at noon. You can stream Honeybear in its entirety below.