Field Report Do Daytrotter

<p> Field Report, the highly buzzed folk-rock band formerly known as Conrad Plymouth, are still finalizing their release plans for a new album, but in the meantime, they\'ve continued their media charm campaign with a <a href=\"http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/field-report-set-a-course-for-breakout-debut-20120504\">Rolling Stone profile</a> and <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/#!/concert/field-report/20055697-37382899\">a session posted today on Daytrotter</a>. The band does four tracks for the site, including the twang-drenched "The Year of the Get You Alone" and the always-rousing "Fergus Falls," while Daytrotter editor Sean Moeller contributes a savvy essay about the uneasy alliance of pain and splendor at play in Christopher Porterfield\'s songs.</p> <p> <br /></p>