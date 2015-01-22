Find Comfort in WebsterX's "Doomsday" Video

Fresh from being crowned the city's solo artist of the year at last month's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards, Milwaukee rapper WebsterX is preparing a new album for this year, and today he debuted the video for its first single, "Doomsday," a pensive head-nodder that finds hope in bad situations. "We're all doomed," he sings in the chorus, backed by local hook singer Siren, "but it's not doomsday." It may not seem so on the surface, but it's an optimistic sentiment, a call to make the most of what you have while you have it. Directed by Cody Laplant and Damien Klaven, the video is all dreary ambiance, filmed against a backdrop of overcast skies and Milwaukee's browned early winter landscape—a fitting backdrop for WebsterX's weathered rhymes.

You can stream it below.