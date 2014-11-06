And the first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2015 is… a country act. Florida Georgia Line will anchor the amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day Wednesday, June 24, as part of their Anything Goes Tour with supporting acts Thomas Rhett and Frankie Ballard. Last month the country duo released their second album, Anything Goes , which the website Saving Country Music memorably chastised as “the worst album ever released in the history of country music, x93 but country radio has given the record a far warmer welcome. The record debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and yielded the hits “Sun Daze x93 and “Dirt".

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., following a pre-sale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13.