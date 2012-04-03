Here's The First Taste of Jaill's New Album, "Waste a Lot of Things"

Last month brought news that Milwaukee garage-pop stalwarts Jaill <a href=\"/blog-8076-jaills-new-album-ttrapst-will-come-out-on-june-12.html\">will release their latest album</a>, <em>Traps</em>, on Sub Pop on June 12. Today brings our first taste of that record, the characteristically jangly "Waste a Lot of Things," courtesy of <a href=\"http://www.spin.com/#articles/hear-jaills-crispy-waste-lot-things\">Spin magazine</a>. Stream the song in the widget below.<br /><br /> <div class=\"topspin-widget topspin-widget-email-for-media\"> <object height=\"250\" width=\"300\" bgcolor=\"#000000\" data=\"http://cdn.topspin.net/widgets/email2/swf/TSEmailMediaWidget.swf?timestamp=1333461921\" id=\"TSWidget137627\" type=\"application/x-shockwave-flash\"> <param name=\"allowScriptAccess\" value=\"always\" /> <param value=\"true\" name=\"allowfullscreen\" /> <param value=\"high\" name=\"quality\" /> <param value=\"http://cdn.topspin.net/widgets/email2/swf/TSEmailMediaWidget.swf?timestamp=1333461921\" name=\"movie\" /> <param value=\"theme=black&playMedia=true&highlightColor=0xFFFFFF&widget_id=http://cdn.topspin.net/api/v1/artist/19674/email_for_media/137627?timestamp=1333142260\" name=\"flashvars\" /> </object> </div> <br />