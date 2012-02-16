FM 102.1 Revamps Its Sunday Night Local Show

<p> The local alternative station FM 102.1 is revamping its local-music show. The one-hour show, formerly called "The Scene," will air on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. with the new name "Neighborhood Watch," with host Suzanne Sando. Its first episode will air this Sunday, Feb. 26, and feature an interview with and performance from The Promise Ring.<br /><br />The show is soliciting submissions from local bands, who can send their music to the station at N72 W12922 Good Hope Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051, or email it to suzanne@f1021milwaukee.com.</p> <p><br /></p>