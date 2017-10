Summerfest this morning announced its final 2012 Marcus Amphitheater headliner: Foo Fighters, who will play the stage on Thursday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. with supporting acts that have yet to be announced. Dave Grohl\'s group has been touring aggressively behind last year\'s Butch Vig-produced <em>Wasting Light</em>, which garnered the band some of the strongest reviews of their career (not to mention a trunk full of Grammys). Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m.